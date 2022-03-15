Itse Sagay, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (​PACAC), has revealed why Governor Umahi's sack may be sustained

The presidential aide predicted that the judgment by the Federal High Court may be upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The Ebonyi state governor and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe were sacked by Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja

Presidential aide Itse Sagay has predicted that the judgement that sacked Engr. David Umahi as the governor of Ebonyi state may be sustained by the Court of Appeal.

The chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) made the disclosure in an interview with Daily Independent.

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has said Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, and his deputy may lose their case at the Court of Appeal. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi

Recall that the Ebonyi governor and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe were sacked by Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja on the grounds of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sagay explained that the two top politicians may lose their case because the judgment was in line with the Supreme Court ruling that removed Celestine Omehia and installed Chibuike Amaechi as the governor of Rivers state.

Speaking further on why Umahi may have a problem in the Court of Appeal, the PACAC chairman said the counsel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will argue that this decision that is being appealed against was based on a Supreme Court decision, adding that neither the High Court nor the Court of Appeal can change it.

