For the governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, females should not be ignored when it comes to state and national leadership

The Kaduna governor even stated on Tuesday, March 8, that a female can succeed him in the 2023 general election

El-Rufai added that women in the state are at least 50% of the state's population and that recognising them will move Nigeria forward

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has admitted that the numerical strength of women in the state and across Nigeria can work in their favour come 2023 general elections.

In his conversation with journalists on Tuesday, March 8, the Kaduna governor stated that there is a 50% chance of a woman succeeding him in the state because the female gender accounts for half the population of the state, Premium Times reports.

The governor said there is a 50% chance that a woman will succeed him (Photo: Governor Nasir El-Rufai)

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai noted that ignoring women in Kaduna is much like trying to clap with one hand and that his administration has done well to identify competent females for top positions.

In his opinion, giving women prominent offices in government will help them perform even better than their male counterparts.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The governor, therefore, called on government at all levels to understand that giving women and young persons equal opportunities in leadership is one of the major ways to move the country forward.

His words:

“You cannot ignore half of your population; it is like clapping with one hand. 50 percent of our women and young people make up the state.

“We always feel that giving women the same opportunities will make them perform well, even better than men.

“We have tried to identify competent women and give them the opportunity to show they can do better, and they have not failed us; they are giving us their contributions in Kaduna state

“We think the rest of the country should take note and give more women and young people the opportunity because that is what will move the country forward."

El-Rufai, in clear terms, stated that he might have his preference as to who will succeed him but the overall goal is the collective good of the Kaduna people.

He said;

“I might have my preferences but my wish always is for the people of Kaduna to join me in praying that we get a successor who will take the state to the next level."

APC convention: El- Rufai out to tarnish president’s Image, says pro-Buhari group

Meanwhile, a group, Buhari Core Supporters Network (BCSN) has alleged that El-Rufai was out to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor was behind the leaked All Progressive Congress (APC) zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it was callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng