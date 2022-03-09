Victoria Jane Nuland, the United States of America Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs has declared that the Russia will lose the war it declared on Ukraine.

Nuland, who is speaking at a congressional hearing, says Russia is destined to lose its war in Ukraine.

“It is clear that Russia will lose this conflict – whether they lose it quickly or whether they lose it extremely slowly, it is only a matter of time,” said the State Department under secretary.

“The problem is that if this can be lost quickly, many, many, many lives will be saved, which is why we have to continue to pour on the economic pressure; we have to continue to support the defensive needs of the Ukrainian people.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he is “absolutely convinced that Putin will fail and Russia will suffer a strategic defeat.”

“As we've said before, you can win a battle, but that doesn't mean you win the war – on the contrary. You can take a city but you can't take the hearts and minds of its people and Ukrainians are demonstrating that every single day,” Blinken said at a news conference at the State Department alongside his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The top US diplomat said that if Putin’s “goal is to impose some kind of puppet regime by displacing the existing government and putting in place one to his liking, I think it's pretty evident by the response of the Ukrainian people that they will never accept that.”

“And if he tries to enforce such a puppet regime by keeping Russian forces in Ukraine, it will be a long, bloody, drawn-out mess in which Russia will continue to suffer grievously,” Blinken said.

Blinken said the US had sought to provide off-ramps to the Russian leader, but “every time there's been an opportunity to” take them, “he's pressed the accelerator and continued down this horrific road that he's been pursuing.”

Blinken said Russia had already “failed in its chief objectives.”

