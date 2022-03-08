Key elders of the All Progressives Congress have made their position known in the ongoing crisis within the party

The elders said that they would not accept the replacement of Governor Mai Mala-Buni with his colleague from Niger state

Describing the rumoured removal of Governor Buni as illegal, the elders warned that actions taken by the party's stakeholders will haunt APC at the general elections

Some elders from the southwest region have condemned the move by elements within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala-Buni.

The council of elders within the party said they would not recognize Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state as the national chairman of the caretaker committee.

Members of the APC elders council from the southwest have insisted that Governor Buni is the only chairman of the caretaker committee they know Photo: Mai Mala-Buni

Source: Facebook

According to the elders under the aegis of APC Elder's Council (South West), Governor Buni is still the authentic chairman of the CECPC.

A statement signed by a former member of the House of Representatives from Oyo state, Lateef Ali, warned that any other person laying claim to Governor Buni's position is a usurper.

As seen by Legit.ng, the statement said anyone who is illegally used as a replacement for Buni would be challenged in a court of law with the prospect of being disgraced.

Ali said:

"Our assertion became imperative to forestall further confusion as to who the chairman of the CECPC is, which requires that we responsibly play our role as elders who must not allow things to go irretrievably bad before speaking out.

"We advise that the circumstances that saw His Excellency, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State preside over a CECPC meeting must be properly situated and viewed from the right context."

"The facts have been sufficiently proven that Governor Bello only stood in for Governor Buni in the absence of any other senior member of the committee to do so."

Ali noted that the council is mindful of the news report that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of Buni and his replacement with Governor Bello.

He said the council considers such reports as speculative because there has been nothing to prove that president Buhari ordered such an illegal swap.

He added:

"While we have nothing against Governor Buni ceasing to be the CECPC Chairman, we however insist that due process must be followed in removing him or any member of the committee from office or dissolving the committee."

"We urge those that are hellbent on removing the CECPC chairman to carefully ruminate over the consequences of such an ill-advised move at a time when the APC can barely meet up with the timelines of electoral activities announced by INEC."

He further appealed to stakeholders within the APC to allow reason to prevail at this sensitive stage in the months before the already scheduled general election.

