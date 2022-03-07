Earlier, the leadership of the ruling APC disclosed that the media reports which claimed President Buhari had removed Buni as the chairman of the CECPC, is fake

In a twist of event, the pressure to replace Buni is heightened as the governor of Niger state currently holding a closed-door meeting the party leaders

Meanwhile, the report indicates that the meeting was held in line with the president's directive to remove and replace the embattled Yobe state governor, a move that has finally been achieved

Governor Sani Bello of Niger state has taken over control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who has been in charge of the ruling party’s caretaker committee in the last two years

The governor is currently holding an emergency meeting with some members of the caretaker committee of the APC ahead of his assumption of the leadership of the party.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting was convened to implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the removal of Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, as the chairman of the ruling party’s caretaker committee.

Niger state governor is currently in a meeting with APC leaders. Photo credit: The Governor of Niger-State

The secretary of the caretaker committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, has described the news of Buni’s sack as fake news.

In a recent statement, he urged members of the party and the general public to disregard the report on Buni’s sack.

But a governor from the South told the news outlet that he was at the meeting when Buhari ordered the removal of Buni as chairman of the caretaker committee of the party.

He said:

“The statement by the caretaker committee describing the president’s directives on Buni’s sack as fake was funny because I was there when the president ordered for the Yobe governor’s sack. As we are talking, Niger Governor is holding a meeting. Buni and the secretary are to be removed in line with the president’s directives."

Earlier on Monday, March 7, security operatives took over the National Secretariat of the APC.

Buni took over the leadership of the party in June 2020 following the sack of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- led National Working Committee (APC).

APC convention: You've no power to call for NEC meeting, Nabena warns Niger state governor

Meanwhile, the deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has called on the Niger state governor Sani Bello to stop his plan to call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting without the authorisation of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Nabena alleged that the plot by the Niger state governor to destabilise the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been on for a while because of his vice presidential ambition in 2023, hence his plan to convey a NEC meeting.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6, the APC chieftain said Governor Bello is just an ordinary member of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and not the chairman or secretary.

APC convention: El-Rufai out to tarnish president’s image, says Pro-Buhari group

Meanwhile, a group, Buhari Core Supporters Network has alleged that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is out to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor is behind the leaked APC zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it is callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

