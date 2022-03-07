Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied claims that he secretly met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun state recently

The report outrightly dismissed by Tinubu had it that his agenda was to settle a long quarrel with Obasanjo as his advances his presidential ambition

However, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu's media aide, on Sunday, March 6, denied the report but stated that his boss sent a congratulated message to Obasanjo who just turned 85 years old

There are unconfirmed rumours that Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a recent closed-door consultation with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun, on his aspiration to become president in 2023.

Part of the viral report was that Tinubu in the company of Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Chief Bisi Akande, and Otunba Subomi Balogun met with the former Nigerian leader.

However, reacting to this, the national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC) noted that it is false and unfounded, Daily Independent reports.

The former Lagos governor, through his media aide, Tunde Rahman, denied the claim and stated plainly that his principal was nowhere near the state at the time in question.

Rahman explained that his boss was in Abuja around this time as he had concluded his tour in the southwest where he met with various traditional rulers.

However, Rahman admitted that Tinubu congratulated Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

He said:

“It’s not true. We have been in Abuja since we ended the visit to Southwest traditional rulers. We only issued a statement congratulating former President Obasanjo."

Part of the said congratulatory message as seen by PM News read:

“On this occasion of his 85th birthday, our prayers are that God Almighty keep Baba with us for many more years. May God grant him good health and ceaseless energy to continue to be of service to this country he loves so dearly. Amin."

Meanwhile, Tinubu had said that he was ready to do whatever it took to become president in 2023.

Tinubu, during his visit to the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, Oyo on Sunday, February 20, affirmed that no amount of intimidation from anyone can deter him from achieving his presidential aspiration.

Added to this, Jagaban speaking in clear terms noted that he would fight dirty with his enemies on the way to the presidential seat.

