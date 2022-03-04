Major stakeholders of the APC has called on the leadership of the party to consider Osinbajo for the 2023 race and grant him the right of first refusal to the party’s presidential ticket

Power brokers within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to make the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the party’s consensus candidate.

A group under the aegis of Save Tomorrow 4 Osinbajo 2023, who made the call in Abuja on Thursday, March 3, urged the party leadership to grant the VP, the right of first refusal to the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election, Leadership reports.

The group said that it was the direct involvement of Prof. Osinbajo that led to the dissolution of SARS and the encouragement of the Community Policing system. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Convener of the group, Engr. Husseni Yusuff, hailed Mr. President for influencing and inspiring the National Assembly to include Section 84 (9) which has to do with consensus candidature in the nomination of candidates by parties into the act.

The group backs Osinbajo

He said there should be no argument, no second guessing as to the suitability of Vice President Osinbajo to succeed President Buhari as President in 2023.

Engr. Husseni Yusuff said:

“So far, the Vice President is well nurtured, best groomed and prepared to take charge on the day one.”

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

Former VP aspirant Peter Obi speaks on why Nigerians are suffering

In other news, a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has said that the leadership failure experienced in Nigeria is taking a toll on citizens of the country.

Obi said the time has come for Nigerians as a people to ensure that the right leaders are voted into positions of impact in Nigeria.

Delivering a speech to participants of course 4 of the strategic management and policy course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, Obi said Nigeria needs to address the waste in the public sector service.

