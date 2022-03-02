Some Nigerians have called on former governor Godswill Akpabio to contest for the presidency in 2023

According to them, Akpabio is a nationalist, a non-tribalistic leader who as a governor had indigenes of other states as ADC, CSO

Meanwhile, they said they are willing to purchase the nomination form for the former governor to show their love and commitment to him

Several youth groups across the nation have endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio for 2023 presidency.

This decision was made at a meeting chaired by Mallam Inua Mohammed, Abiodun Ogun, Ifeanyi Uche and Dr Bassey Akpa.

47 youth groups endorsed Godswill Akpabio for president 2023

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, they said Akpabio is a nationalist, a non-tribalistic leader who as a governor of Akwa Ibom state had indigenes of other states as ADC, CSO and others without any forms of discrimination.

According the the convener of Northern Youths Congress for unity, Ahlaji Mahmud Idris, what Nigeria need today is a man who will build on the achievements of President Buhari. A man who will sustain the peace, unity and progress in the country. He said Akpabio has demonstrated this quality as a governor, minister and a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Going further, they said they are willing to purchase the nomination form for the former governor to show their love and commitment to him.

They added that Akpabio's signature projects in Kazuare and other parts of the north is there for everyone to see.

Also speaking, Mr Uche said that the minister is the in-law to the Igbos and majority of Igbos will support their inlaw by reaching out to all Igbos across the world to support him.

They equally promised to mobilise four million youths in Nigeria to key in into the Akpabio presidential project because he is a brand that is sellable in 2023.

At the end of the meeting, they appreciated the minister for the peace in Niger Delta region which he was a key contributor.

VP Yemi Osinbajo and the 2023 presidency

Now to one of the most talked-about issues in the political space; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the 2023 presidency.

Though Osinbajo has not indicated any interest in the presidency, there have been mounting pressures from his supporters asking him to throw his hats into the ring.

Coincidentally, in December 2021, the vice president visited Reverend Odikanwa at the Annual Convention of The Restoration Life Assembly Int’l.

At the event, he spoke on how he emerged as the nation's number two citizen in 2015.

So, as someone who appears to have a kind of close relationship with the VP, I asked Pastor Odikanwa if he supports those who are calling on him to contest for president?

Source: Legit.ng