Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is about to defect from the PDP and join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The former Kano governor is hoping that joining the new party will afford him a better chance of becoming president in 2023

However, the leadership of NNPP has made it clear that Kwankwaso will not be given an automatic presidential ticket

Abuja - There are clear indications that a former governor of Kano, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is about to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso, as reported by Vanguard, is heading to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to better his chances of emerging as President Buhari's successor in 2023.

Moves to welcome the renowned northern politician into the camp of the NNPP was made known by Ambassador Agbo Gilbert Major, the national secretary of the party, on Tuesday, March 2, during a special National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

Kwankwaso is one of the powerful politicians in the north (Photo: Nuhu Dambazau)

Major explained Kwankwaso's planned defection to the NNPP is part of the grand strategy to reposition the party for great achievements during the 2023 general elections.

In a statement seen by Daily Nigerian, he said:

“Nigerians are getting set for the general election and we are meeting to reposition the party, and the frontiers are opening, a lot of Nigerians are coming in and there is a need for us to adjust and accommodate the interests that are coming in.

“These are the very crucial decisions that we are about to take and it is going to midwife a national convention which will hold within the next 30 days.

"We have read Nigerians speculating, the only thing I can tell you is that we are in deep talks with Kwankwaso, in fact, we have almost concluded, in the next few days, we will be reverting to Nigerians to tell them what understanding we have had with him (Kwankwaso), but I can assure you that he is on his way into NNPP."

However, the party's national publicity secretary stated that Kwankwaso will not be automatically given the presidential ticket as other aspirants must get the chance to contest it.

Recall that Kwankwaso had floated a new political group, The National Movement (TNM).

The group was to be formally presented to the public at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

A former publicity secretary of the PDP, Professor Rufia Ahmed Alkali, was the protem national secretary of the group.

