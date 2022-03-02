The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of voters ahead of the 2023 general election

INEC said its action is in line with the provision of the Electoral Act which mandates the commission to release the list to political parties within 60 days

The commission also confirmed that the list has been sent to all the political parties registered for the 2023 election

As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, March 1, released a list of new voters.

The list released by the electoral body has since been handed over to all registered political parties in the country.

Daily Trust reports that the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter registration, Festus Okoye, made the disclosure in Abuja at the end of INEC's management meeting.

The list of registered voters has been shared with political parties Photo: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Okoye noted that in line with the provisions of Section 10(3) of the Electoral Act, the commission has made the list available to the parties.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Act states that:

"The Commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and addresses of each person registered during that year.”

The Punch reports that Okoye admitted that softcopies of the list of persons who registered as voters in the 2021 election have also been made available to the political parties.

Implementation of 2023 election timetable by INEC

In addition, Okoye said that the commission has already implemented the second activity on the timetable for the 2023 general election.

This Okoye noted was the publication of the Notice of Election yesterday, February 28.

Finally, INEC publishes notice for 2023 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the notice of election for the 2023 polls.

The nation's electoral body made this information known via a tweet through its official Twitter page on Monday, February 28.

Earlier, INEC announced alterations to the timetable for the 2023 general elections, while insisting governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

Electoral bill: CSOs commend President Buhari, task INEC on next step

There is excitement in the air as President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Bill 2022 into law on Friday, February 25.

Experts say the bill contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

In a joint statement released after the president's action, civil society organisations commended Buhari and the National Assembly for the move.

Source: Legit.ng