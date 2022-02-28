The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the notice of election for the 2023 polls

The nation's electoral body made this information known via a tweet through its official Twitter page on Monday, February 28

Earlier, INEC announced alterations to the timetable for the 2023 general elections, while insisting governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the Notice of Election (Form EC60A) for the 2023 general elections.

The Nation reports that the electoral body had released a comprehensive timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 polls at the weekend.

The Commission tweeted @inecnigeria: “And in line with the first activity in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election, the Commission hereby publishes the Notice of Election (Form EC 60A) today, Monday 28th February 2022”.

From the schedule of activities, the 2023 polls begin on February 25 with the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Why INEC may shift election

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the electoral umpire indicated it may have to postpone the scheduled conduct of the 2023 general elections if Buhari acts on the electoral bill sent to him after February 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

INEC in a statement by Dr. Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee said the meeting is to deliberate on the way forward for the polls next year, The Guardian added.

New election guidelines: Group lauds Buhari, INEC, mobilises 50M votes for Yahaya Bello

A support group for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Sunday, February 27, commended President Muhammad Buhari, for assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022.

The group, the National Mass Movement for Yahaya Bello, a youth and women-based also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the timely release of the adjusted guidelines for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the national publicity secretary of NMMYB, Patrick Ezza, said s president, would see to a new Nigeria where big ideas, competence and pragmatism would be the order of the day.

Source: Legit.ng