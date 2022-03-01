On Saturday, February 26, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted bye-elections across at least four states to fill some vacant seats in the national and state assemblies.

Legit.ng's checks indicate that bye-elections were conducted in Ondo, Cross River, Plateau and Imo states.

The sorting and counting of ballots at Okuku ward, Polling Unit 4, Ogoja, on Saturday, February 26. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The seats were contested by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties.

Out of the three federal constituency seats contested, APC won two (Ondo and Cross River) while PDP won one (Plateau).

Also, APC won two of the state constituency seats contested (Plateau and Imo) while PDP won the remaining one (Cross River).

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Here is a summary of the seats won and lost by the participating political parties as presented by INEC.

1. Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency (Ondo state)

Winner: Alade Mayokun Olanrewaju (APC)

Votes: 26,370

2. Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency (Plateau state)

Winner: Musa Agah Avia (PDP)

Votes: 40,343

3. Pankshin South State Constituency Bye Election (Plateau State)

Winner: Ezra Yardi Dakup (APC)

Votes: 6,328

4. Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency (Cross River state)

Winner: Ngaji Jude Ogbeche (APC)

Votes: 22,778

5. Akpabuyo State Constituency Bye -Election (Cross River)

Winner: Edet Ekeng Effiom (PDP)

Votes: 5,866

6. Ngor Okpala State Constituency Bye-Election (Imo state)

Winner: Blyden Okanni (APC)

Votes: 9,248

Imo bye-election: REC says 100 INEC staff abducted, forced to thumbprint

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Professor Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, INEC's REC in Imo state, made a stunning revelation on the conduct of the by-election for Ngor Okpala state constituency on Saturday, February 26.

While addressing the press on Sunday, February 27, Ezeonu said that hundreds of ad-hoc staff of the INEC in the by-election had been abducted and taken to an unknown destination where they were forced to thumbprint on the ballot papers.

The REC warned that those ballot papers from the abducted INEC ad-hoc staff would not be accepted.

INEC announces new dates for 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced new dates for the 2023 elections.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, national chairman of the commission, made this known at a news conference in Abuja, the Federal capital.

He said presidential and national assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng