Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has set out plans to return to power in 2023

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has assured that the PDP would reclaim Lagos state and the presidency

Makinde gave this assurance at the official declaration of the defection of Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran-led aggrieved APC group was the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Lagos state- The battle for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari gets tougher by the day.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not relaxing in its efforts to return to power.

This is so as the governors elected under the platform of the opposition party, the PDP has vowed that the party would reclaim Lagos state for the people of Lagos state and the presidency ahead of the polls.

PDP Governor storm Lagos on Friday for the defection of members of the “Lagos4Lagos Movement”, a splinter group with the APC, at Tafawa Balewa Square. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Governor Makinde of Oyo state gave this assurance on Friday, January 21, at the event for the defection of members of the “Lagos4Lagos Movement”, a splinter group with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), into PDP.

Makinde who took to his verified Twitter to share pictures of the event wrote:

"Today, we held a Lagos PDP unity rally. We also officially welcomed the #Lagos4Lagos movement led by Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) from APC to our great party, the

@OfficialPDPNig. Working together, we will reclaim Lagos for the people of Lagos State."

