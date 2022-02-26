High Chief Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche has maintained that under her leadership Nigeria would be great again

The presidential aspirant said if elected, her administration would be better than the Preisent Buhari-led government

Ezeanyaeche, who recently declared her ambition said she is ready to lead the nation if the younger generations are not showing interest

Presidential hopeful High Chief Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche says President Muhammadu Buhari has tried, however, his performance is not good enough.

The 102-year-old who made the disclsoure in an interview with The Punch stated that if elected president she would take a different approach.

High Chief Josephine Ezeanyaeche believes Nigeria will be great again under her leadership. Photo credit: NTA Network News

She was quoted as saying:

"Buhari has done his bit the way he understands it but I agree he could have done far better. Buhari has tried his best but his best is not just good enough to salvage this country. He did not realise what he was coming to face, that was why he kept promising Nigerians here and there.

But the realities on the ground have dawned on him and it became obvious right from the outset that his capacity could not take Nigeria out of its current mess. He has tried, but the effort is not just enough."

According to her, she will have better advisers, adding that under her leadership Nigeria will be great again.

Ezeanyaeche in response to if she can do better than Buhari as president with her age urged Nigerians to wait until then.

Speaking further, the presidential aspirant who hails from Aguata, Anambra state said she is still making consultations with Nigeria and outside the country on what political party she will be running on.

She said though some parties have approached her to be adopted as their candidate, she would announce her party at the right time.

