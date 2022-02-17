The Nigerian political space is getting more interesting as the nation moves closer to the 2023 general elections

A 102-year-old woman, High Chief Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has indicated interest in succeeding President Buhari in 2023

The centenarian said she is ready to lead the nation if the younger generations are not showing interest

High Chief Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche, 102, also known as Living Legend and Mama Africa, has made known her intention to contest for the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Ezeanyaeche who is an indigene of Agwata local government area of Anambra state spoke of her intention when she visited the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in company of the members of the Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria, a humanitarian organization, she founded.

Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche, 102, said she is ready to contest for president if the younger ones are shying away. Photo credit: NTA Network News

The centenarian who spoke through the president of the association, Dr Caro Nwosu, sai said she is ready to contest for the position of the president of the most populous country in Africa if the younger generations are not ready, according to report filed by the NTA.

"If Nigerians are shying away from political participation, she says she is ready to set the pace to contest," Dr Caro said.

Speaking directly in Igbo, Mama Africa said:

"If you have a male child or female child, try to train your children to be able to surpass your own achievements."

2023 presidency: Mama Africa's manifesto ready - Dr Nwosu

Described as an advocate of a better Nigeria, Dr Nwosu said Mama Africa is indeed ready to lead the nation.

Her words:

"She has already prepared manifesto for herself. You will see her in near future if the good ones do not come out contest."

Mrs Ezeanyaeche has set up various groups abroad, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Egbe Omo Yoruba, among others.

She has received several awards for her selfless services and contributions to humanity and nation building, including the prestigious African peace award, 2021

In his remarks, the director-general of the NTA, Yakubu Mohammed tapped the grace of longevity and good health of Mama Africa.

He said the centenarian is a patriot, nationalist, activist, and detribalised Nigerian.

2023: I have divine authority to contest for presidency, says Oguntoyinbo

In another related report, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a new entrant into the 2023 presidential race under the All Nigerian Youths Reoriented Initiative, has declared he has the mandate of God to contest for the position.

Oguntoyibo made the comment during a recent interview with the Daily Sun newspaper, adding that he is the best man for the job.

Oguntoyibo said he is not indicating interest to run for Nigeria’s presidency to fulfil a personal desire or ambition but because of a divine call.

