Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still on with his nationwide consultations with prominent personalities in the southwest

The APC's national leader paid a visit to the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday, February 24

The visit came after the former Lagos governor's tour in Ibadan, Oyo state, where he met with some top traditional rulers

The All Progressives Congress(APC)'s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, February 24, visited the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The presence of Tinubu around the palace attracted a massive crowd amid security personnel, The Nation reports.

The former Lagos governor is one of the APC stalwarts who are eyeing the presidential seat in 2023.

Tinubu recently met with some monarchs in Oyo (Photo: @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

A video of the visit was shared on Facebook by the Tinubu Support Group.

The TSG also shared a photo on Twitter of Tinubu boarding a helicopter from Ibadan en route to Ife, Osun, before he arrived at Ooni's palace.

The group tweeted:

"Landed in Ibadan from Abuja and boarded a helicopter With Asiwaju on our way to Ife. God is with us. Victory will come by His Grace. Our efforts will not be in vain. Amen."

Governor Seyi Makinde receives Bola Tinubu in Ibadan, speaks on politics without bitterness

Earlier, Governor Seyi Makinde had wished Tinubu well in his quest to become the president of Nigeria.

While wishing Tinubu well, the Oyo state chief executive noted that he wants the best for Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

He made the comment when Tinubu visited him over the demise of three prominent Oyo citizens.

The state haD lost one of its former governors, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, and two prominent traditional rulers – the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje.

Taiwo Adisa, the spokesman of Makinde, quoted his principal as saying Tinubu stood for politics without bitterness.

His words:

“We may fight, struggle for political positions but we know power can only come from God and He gives it to whomever He will like to give it to at whatever time.

“We really thank you for this visit and want to let you know that we have taken proper notice that you have risen above politics and all that is going around here to come and share with us at this moment that we are grieving. We say thank you."

Source: Legit.ng