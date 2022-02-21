Some people suspected to be supporters of Senator Ademola Adeleke have accused a former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, of allegedly working against the governorship ambition of their candidate.

In a video of an incident involving Oyinlola and Adeleke’s supporters obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, some supporters of Adeleke were seen around the former governor, shouting that he should steer clear of the state Peoples Democratic Party governorship contest.

Oyinlola, who was walking through a lobby of a place that looks like a hotel, was guided by some security men, as the party members kept shouting that Adeleke remains their preferred candidate for the governorship poll.

Efforts made to get Oyinlola’s comment on the incident did not yield result on Sunday, but a source close to him, who did not want his name in print, said the video was recorded in a hotel in Osogbo when the former governor was invited to a meeting with a committee sent by the PDP national secretariat to conduct ward congress for the party.

Meanwhile, members of PDP in Odo Otin Local Government Area of the state on Sunday in Okuku protested the alleged attack on Oyinlola by Adeleke’s supporters in Okuku.

The protesters, wielding placards with inscriptions such as ‘PDP Odo Otin says not to impunity and arrogance of Adeleke’s family’ and ‘Adeleke, stop intimidating our son,’ among others threatened to work against Adeleke during the party’s ward congress.

Addressing the protesters, a former member of the House of Assembly, Mr Lekan Oyediran, alleged that a faction of the party supported by Adeleke was responsible for the attack.

Osun 2022: Adeleke storms out of PDP reconciliation meeting, gives reason for action

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Adeleke, a governorship aspirant of the PDP in Osun, revealed he didn’t walk out of the peace and reconciliation meeting on Monday, February 7, in Okuku hosted by Oyinlola.

Adeleke made the clarification following allegations that he stormed out of the peace meeting when he was feeling uncomfortable with the direction of the meeting.

Adeleke said that he only left the meeting to attend to an urgent family matter. In a statement by his campaign organisation, the aspirant said that he accepted the resolutions made at the meeting.

