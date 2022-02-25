Terver Akase, the immediate past chief press secretary to the Benue governor is one of the governorship hopefuls for the 2023 election in the state

Akase has addressed the suspicion in some quarters that he is the preferred aspirant of the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom

The former spokesman of Ortom said the governor did not ask him to run, but that he personally showed interest in the position

Makurdi - Terver Akase, a former spokesman to Governor Samuel Ortom, has revealed what the Benue state chief executive told him when he indicate interest in becoming the state's next governor.

Akase resigned as the chief press secretary to the governor late last year to pursue his governorship ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Terver Akase is one of the frontrunners for the Benue governorship position in 2023. Photo credit: @TerAkase

Source: Twitter

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Akase said Ortom's response to his ambition was that he should pray and consult party leaders and elders, adding that the governor said it is only God who gives power.

He disclosed further that the governor clearly stated that he does not have the power to make anyone governor of the state as he too was a product of God’s decision for the Benue people.

He said:

“If anyone says that I’m being pushed for the governorship position in Benue state by Governor Samuel Ortom, that person is not being fair to me, the governor, and to the other aspirants who also came out of the governor’s cabinet to contest.”

The former CPS listed other aspirants who resigned from Ortom’s cabinet to contest in the 2023 election including former chief of staff to the governor, Hon. Terwase Orbunde, former education commissioner, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, and Engr. Dondo Ahire, the former commissioner for water resources and environment.

According to Akase, they are all prominent Benue sons who also played key roles in the administration of Samuel Ortom, stating that for anyone to insinuate that the governor is supporting only him shows that the person does not have any regard for the other aspirants who also resigned from the government of Samuel Ortom.

He added:

“Governor Ortom has made it clear that he does not have any preferred candidate. He has not anointed anyone. He said that all of us are of his, including those who didn’t work in his government but are PDP members and are seeking the ticket of the party.

“If anyone says that, it means the person has no regard even for the governor and other aspirants who left his cabinet to contest.”

Speaking on a consensus candidate, Akase said he will agree to any candidate that would emerge through a consensus, whether he or any other candidate so long as it’s the choice of the party.

