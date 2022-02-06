The presidential ambition of various candidates continues to get more support ahead of the 2023 election

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has pledged that his state will support a candidate who can guarantee the safety of its people

Ortom made the disclosure when he hosted the former Vice President and presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar

Makurdi - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has made it clear which presidential candidate his state will only support as the 2023 general election approaches.

AIT reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor revealed that the state will only support a candidat who can guarantee the safety of its people.

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom received the delegation of the former vice president and presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Ortom made this known on Sunday, February 6, while receiving a frontline presidential candidate of the opposition former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The government and people of the state need someone that can amongst other things provide security for life and property

It was gathered that the nations food basket is at the centre of a humanitarian crisis of immense proportion with majority of its farming populace in dire consequences on the food security.

In another report by Vanguard, Ortom told Atiku that Benue people are not happy with him. He noted that this was because the former vice president abandoned them when they came under attack by Fulani herdsmen.

According to him, the people expected the former vice president to stand with the Tiv people who honored him with of the highest Chieftaincy titles in Tiv land.

