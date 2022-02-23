Governorship aspirants of the APC in Benue state have begun jostling for the party's gubernatorial ticket ahead of 2023

So far 33 aspirants have indicated an interest to contest on the platform of the rulling party for the state's highest office

According to Comrade Austin Agada, the state chairman of the APC more aspirants would declare their interest

Makurdi - Ahead of the 2023 elections, governorship aspirants within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state have shown interest in vying for the exalted office.

Daily Trust reports that no fewer than 33 aspirants have indicated their interest for the party's governorship ticket.

APC chieftains are angling to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom in 2023. Photo credit

Benue state APC chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, on Wednesday that more aspirants would declare their interest in the days ahead.

Agada, speaking in Makurdi said that all the aspirants would be given a level playing ground to test their popularity among the people.

He said:

“Presently, we have 33 aspirants who have indicated an interest for the governorship ticket on the APC platform. More are coming in the days ahead.”

The chairman added that his newly inaugurated executives are already working hard to ensure the emergence of an APC governor in the 2023 general election.

Benue APC crisis worsen

This development is coming a montha after Omale Omale, the aggrieved chairman-elect of the APC and two others applied for an Interlocutory Injunction at a Makurdi High Court, Vanguard added.

They urged the court to restrain the party from inaugurating Agada, another factional chairman-elect, and two others as members of the State Working Committee of the party.

the plaintiffs approached the court seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the APC from swearing-in the trio until the determination of the suit.

