As the national convention of the ruling APC draws nearer, politicians interested in various positions are making their stance known to party members

A leading contender for the office of the National Organising Secretary has also shared his plans for the ruling party

Shola Gabriel, a young legal practitioner, says he will mobilise 10 million Nigerian youths to join the APC

FCT, Abuja - Barr. Shola Gabriel has assured that if elected as the national organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he will grow the membership strength of the party with about 10 million young people from across the country.

Barr. Gabriel, a legal practitioner says young people are enablers of change in all sectors globally, especially with the support of elders, assuring that Nigeria will witness new dawn in its political environment with his election as the party's organising secretary.

Barr Gabriel says Nigerian youths need to occupy key positions in political parties. Photo credit: Shola Gabriel media team

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters in Abuja on Wednesday, December 22 at an event attended by a Legit.ng reporter, the Ekiti-born politician maintained that youths wield a humongous power in the quest for a more inclusive and egalitarian Nigeria.

He stated that young politicians should be given a voice in the country's polity through his election as a National Working Committee member come February.

Barr. Gabriel who says he has the administrative and experiential capacity to occupy the office urged members of the party to support his ambition.

His words:

“I am not only a candidate to beat, I am a Pan-Nigerian in its full regalia. I am from Ekiti state, my mother is from Kebbi, and I am married to a beautiful Imo lady.

“I am from every part of the country and I represent all Nigerians. As a youth, I am vibrant intellectually, I am vibrant physically, I will use my young energy to mobilise over 10 million youths into our great party to further solidify its strength.

“This is our time to test the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill graciously signed into law by the President. Together we can achieve that. Your support is needed in this refocused campaign for youth inclusion now than ever.”

Legit.ng gathered that Gabriel has continued to garner support from committees and forums in the party who have encouraged him and expressed confidence in his capacity since the declaration of his intention to run for the office of the National Organising Secretary of the APC.

With his antecedents, achievement, visionary mandates, and development initiative for the party, he is believed to be a hard nut to crack in the contest.

He has continued in his nationwide consultations to ensure that his supporters celebrate his victory in the forthcoming national convention.

