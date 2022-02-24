Nigerians have been urged to work against politicians who have established corruption cases hanging on their necks

To call for citizen to ensure they do not vote in those who are corrupt into public offices was made by a former presidential aspirant

The former aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hassim, also warned those holding public offices and harbouring political ambitions to resign

Gbenga Olawepo-Hassim, a presidential candidate in the 2019 election on Wednesday, February 23, has called all those holding public offices and harbouring political ambitions to resign.

Delivering a paper titled 'Uthman Dan Fodio: A legacy of anti-corruption,’ at the Arewa House public lecture in Kaduna, Gbenga said if not checked, the high rate of corruption in Nigeria could cosume the nation.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hassim has urged Nigerians to ensure corrupt politicians are not elected into power

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that Gbenga also urged Nigerians to rise and kick against possible plans by corrupt politicians to hijack the 2023 polls.

Gbenga noted that the first step towards ending corruption in Nigeria is also to ensure that politicians with cases established against them must be shamed and prevented from being nominated in the party primaries.

His words:

"If they cannot be stopped in the primaries, they should be made to lose in the general election."

Nigerians should work together to resist corrupt politicians

The Nation further reports that Gbenga noted that Nigerians must work together to call out all those in public offices who have plan to join one political race or the other.

He said:

“Every Nigerian must join in the call that appointed public officers aligned with private interests who have political ambitions must now resign their appointments to prevent the complete privatisation of the state by the nouveau rich."

