Dr Muiz Banire, a former national legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he is not in support of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Banire who said this in an interview on RadioNow, however said he has no issue with Tinu's aspiration because it is within his rights to do so, Daily Trust reported.

Former APC legal adviser, Muiz Banire, said he prefers a younger candidate, ruling out VP Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu from the 2023 presidential race.

Banire served as a commissioner when Tinubu was the governor of Lagos state.

I prefer a younger candidate - Banire

Explaining why he is not backing his former boss's aspiration, Banire said he "will always support the younger ones."

He added:

"I prefer the younger ones for obvious reasons."

VP Yemi Osinbajo also not young - Banire

Asked if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is also rumoured to be eyeing the presidency falls to his category of the “younger ones,” Banire said:

“If you go by my own threshold, he (Osinbajo) probably would not qualify too because I am of the view, just like Afe Babalola, that 60-year mark should be the threshold.”

Banire backs zoning, supports southeast presidency

Meanwhile, Banire also backed rotation and zoning of the presidency to the southern region.

He said if presidency would be micro-zoned, southeast should produce the next president of the country.

According to him, the southeast has suffered enough marginalisation in the Nigeria’s political firmament.

Nevertheless, Banire added that any other zone in the south can produce the President if the southeast is not ready.

Former APC legal adviser explains why party is set to experience doom

In another report, Banire, on Wednesday, February 23, said that the party would soon implode.

The former legal adviser to the party said that the weak foundation of the party is its greatest unmaking.

He added that the ruling party is known for violation of the rule of law and an organisation with zero respect for the rule of law cannot stand the taste of time.

