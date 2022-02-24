Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined other promient Nigerians in celebrating Chief Ndudi Elumelu, as he celebrates his 57th birth anniversary

Elumelu is a prominent PDP chieftain in Delta state and currently the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives

Governor Okowa said Elumelu has been a great leader, exemplary lawmaker and a model politician in Delta

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed immense pleasure with the accomplishments of the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, as he celebrates his 57th birth anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said that the state and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was proud of the sterling attainments of Elumelu in all spheres.

Gov Okowa said Hon. Elumelu has been a great leader and exemplary politician in Delta state. Photo credit: Delta state government

He said that Elumelu was an astute politician and outstanding lawmaker, and commended him for his remarkable contributions in the legislature, especially as Minority Leader in the 9th Assembly.

According to Okowa, Elumelu has been a great leader, an exemplary lawmaker and a model politician of refreshing candour.

He said:

“As a government of our dear state, Delta, we can't thank you enough for your leadership role, especially in supporting our efforts at developing our dear state.

“As a people, we remain proud of your contributions in the National Assembly and we will continue to pray to God to grant you good health and greater years ahead.

“You have continued to exude statesmanship, selflessness, infectious humility and genuine commitment to the well-being of our people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I join your constituents, admirers and colleagues across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, on the occasion of your 57th birth anniversary.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and many more years of greater service to Delta state and Nigeria.”

