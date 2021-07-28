A staff clinic and residential quarters have been built at the Delta state headquarters of the Department of State Service (DSS)

The facilities in the DSS Asaba were built by the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa inaugurated the projects and praised Chief Elumelu for his contribution to society

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, July 28 said the government and people of the state were proud of Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, for his impactful leadership and quality representation of his constituents.

Okowa gave the commendation while inaugurating constituency projects executed by Elumelu at the state’s headquarters of the Department of State Service (DSS), Asaba.

Modern facilities for DSS personnel

The projects include a staff clinic and residential quarters for men and officers of the command.

The governor stated that the worsening security situation in the country was threatening education and food security and commended the lawmaker for investing in the security of his people.

He lauded him for always coming home to consult with his people for first-hand knowledge of their needs and for always reaching out to the state government on strategic issues.

Okowa expressed delight with the facilities being provided by Elumelu at the DSS command.

He remarked that Elumelu had continued to be a strong voice of the opposition in the green chambers and had led the opposition very efficiently.

Elumelu reveals why he built facilities for the DSS

Earlier in his remarks, Elumelu had said that the inauguration of the projects was the commencement of a three-day inauguration of various development projects in critical sectors of communities in the constituency.

He said that he got the inspiration for the provisions he was making for his people from Governor Okowa’s Stronger Delta mantra.

Director-General of DSS, Mr. Magaji Bichi, commended Elumelu for his astute representation of his constituency and a great investment in the service.

Represented by a director at the headquarters of the service, Mr Mohammed Ngoshe, the Director-General said that the service was grateful to the lawmakers for his kind gesture and urged all politicians to emulate him in enhancing the welfare of their people.

He stated that with Elumelu's gesture, his men would be more focused and committed to ensuring the security of the people of the state.

He called on governors of states in the south-south to put heads together to ensure the take-off of the DSS Training Center in Calabar.

Governor Okowa also shared a video of the new facility on his official Facebook page.

The governor also wrote:

“I emphasized how proud Deltans are of the Minority Leader’s work in the House of Representatives and his quality representation of his constituents in the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.”

