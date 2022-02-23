Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has been described as a patriotic leader

Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria made the comment at the birthday celebration of Ebonyi-born Anyim

Ozekhome further stated that Anyim gets the respect of his superiors and contemporaries from all parts of the country

FCT, Abuja - A renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Mike Ozekhome has described the former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as the “most detribalised and patriotic leader ever to grace the Senate.”

Ozekhome made the description at the commemoration of the 61st birthday celebration of the former Senate President which was held in Abuja on Saturday, February 19.

The senior lawyer who had worked closely with Anyim further described him as a pan-African, administrator, achiever, go-getter, and a patriot.

He added:

“Anyim is blind to ethnicity, deaf to religion, and numb to language.”

The legal icon further said Anyim has made a name for himself as a consensus builder and a beacon of exemplary leadership.

He noted that Anyim's character has helped him attain an enviably high level in his career and also command the admiration and respect of his superiors and contemporaries from all parts of the country.

Goodluck Jonathan commends Anyim during birthday celebration

Legit.ng had earlier reported that prominent Nigerian leaders including former President Goodluck Jonathan graced the birthday party of Anyim.

Making his opening remarks, Jonathan who served as the chairman of the occasion, described Anyim as a humble man, adding that his humility is worthy of emulation.

The former president in his remarks also said that Anyim did well in his service to Nigeria when he served under his government.

2023: Anyim says he will contest for presidency

Anyim who is from Ebonyi state, had earlier announced that he will contest for the 2023 presidency.

The former Senate President said he had ignored calls to join the race in the past but he is now fully ready to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential ticket.

After his declaration, Anyim has been meeting various leaders of thoughts in the country to consult with them on his ambition.

