Toyin Abraham shared a deeply personal testimony at the Bestie Jesu Concert 2026 in Lagos on September 19

The Nollywood actress opened up about suffering a miscarriage while she was nearly four months pregnant and in the middle of filming

She described feeling completely alone during the crisis before reaching out to Pastor Bolaji Idowu for spiritual support

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham moved an audience to tears at the Bestie Jesu Concert 2026, held in Lagos on September 19, after sharing a heartbreaking account of a miscarriage she endured while working on a film project.

Speaking openly on stage, Toyin Abraham described how the loss hit her at a time when she felt completely cut off from her closest support systems.

Toyin Abraham recounts pregnancy loss and Pastor Bolaji Idowu’s kindness. Photo: toyin_abraham/bolajiid

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, her husband was away, and not wanting to alarm her elderly mother with such painful news, she found herself navigating the crisis largely alone.

Toyin Abraham speaks on her lowest moment

With grief closing in, she turned to Pastor Bolaji Idowu for prayer.

What followed, Toyin Abraham said, was an act of generosity she will never forget.

After praying with her over the phone, the clergyman asked where she was and what was happening.

Toyin Abraham said that when she told him she was heading to the hospital for an evacuation procedure, he immediately sent her millions of naira to cover her medical expenses.

In her own words:

"I was 4 months, but I lost it. But guess what, I was filming, so I was down. I didn't want to call my parents; you know how it is that you don't want to... my parents, my mom is old, and I didn't want to call my mom. I just told my husband, but that day he was far away, and guess who I called? I just called Pastor Bolaji. He just started praying, and he said, 'Where are you?' I said, 'I'm on my way to the hospital.' He said, 'What's going to happen?' I said, 'They want to do an evacuation.' And Pastor Bolaji sent me millions. Thank you so much, Pastor Bolaji. God bless you."

Watch Toyin Abraham recount how she lost her pregnancy in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's testimony

The actress's public tribute to Pastor Bolaji struck a deep chord with fans, who flooded the comments with prayers and encouragement.

@adekemi724 wrote:

"Omg God will do another one 🙏"

@ennieoladrinks commented:

"😢😢Oh no. May God strengthen you 🙏 ♥️"

@kwinnodun reacted:

"😢😢😢God will come tru for you ma😍😍"

@olamide_tujoy shared:

"Strong 💪 woman you're 😍 faithful God will do another one. Amen 🙏"

@debbysempireltd stated:

"That's the healing process of grief and God will restore our IJN😍"

@deborah_hobembe_temmy wrote:

"Strong woman you are 👊🏼👊🏼Faithful God will do another one 💯"

Toyin Abraham recounts difficult pregnancy loss during emotional testimony in Lagos. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham reacts to rumour about her marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham addressed viral rumours surrounding her marriage to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi with a strong spiritual message.

The Nollywood actress declared that no weapon or evil plan against her, her husband, children, home, or fans would prosper.

Although she did not directly mention the rumours, her post came amid unverified claims that she and Ajeyemi had separated.

Source: Legit.ng