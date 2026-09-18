Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno directed the Civil Service Commission to begin issuing appointment letters to 4,000 successful recruits

The governor also approved the hiring of 2,000 additional teachers for primary schools across the state

Over 36,000 candidates registered for the exercise, but only 12,000 qualified for the first interview stage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has approved the immediate release of appointment letters to 4,000 candidates who passed the state's civil service recruitment exercise, with appointments taking effect from October 1, 2026.

Governor Eno also approved the recruitment of an additional 2,000 teachers through the State Universal Basic Education Board to staff model primary schools built across Akwa Ibom.

As reported by The Punch, he gave the directive on Friday at Government House, Uyo, after receiving the Civil Service Recruitment Report from the commission chairman, Mrs Ekerebong Umoh.

He

"I have approved the immediate release of appointment letters to 4,000 successful applicants recruited into the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service," the governor said. "They are expected to resume work on October 2, 2026."

Transparent recruitment exercise

Eno praised the recruitment team, singling out Umoh, Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy Dr Frank Ekpenyong, and Head of Service Mrs Elsie Peters for what he described as a diligent and transparent process that gave all applicants a fair shot.

"Today is one day I feel very happy to serve the state. We can say truthfully that we had a transparent recruitment exercise, and the people coming in will value the job because they know they worked hard to come into the service," he said.

The governor added that he hoped history would judge his administration fairly on its commitment to opening the civil service to all qualified Akwa Ibomites.

36,000 applied, only 4,000 made the cut

Presenting the report to the governor, Umoh said the scale of the exercise was significant. More than 36,000 candidates registered on the recruitment portal, but only 12,000 met the cut-off to sit the first interview.

From that group, only those who scored 50 per cent or above in the Computer-Based Test were invited to an oral interview before the final 4,000 were selected.

"The exercise was comprehensive and demanding given the large number of applicants," Umoh said.

She thanked Governor Eno for creating jobs for thousands of young Akwa Ibomites through what she described as a fair and transparent approach.

Yobe gives automatic employment to 416 graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved automatic employment for 416 nursing graduates to enhance the healthcare system in the state.

This is Governor a Bago and Buni's support for the role of education in national development during the IBUAM meeting with Isaac Balami.

Recently, reports indicated that Buni's administration sponsors 300 students to study in India, despite exchange rate challenges.

Source: Legit.ng