Nigerian workers nationwide have declared their support for the 2021 Electoral Bill currently in the National Assembly

The workers made their stance known through the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba

Comrade Wabba vowed that if the bill is not signed into law, Nigerian workers will embark on massive street processions

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba has declared that Nigerian workers will hit the streets across the country to force the Buhari administration to sign the 2021 Electoral Bill.

Speaking on Sunday, January 16 at a town hall meeting attended by a Legit.ng reporter and organised by a civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, Comrade Wabba said Nigerian federal lawmakers should be proactive in ensuring the approval of the bill before the 2023 elections.

The townhall organised by Yiaga Africa was hosted by Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television. Photo credit: @cleenfoundation

Source: Twitter

The lawmakers in the National Assembly - Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives, are currently on recess.

Comrade Wabba said the NLC expects the 'needful' to be done before the end of January.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lawmakers have been under immense pressure to resume on time and give acceleration to the bill.

The NLC president said:

“Time is of the essence. We ought not to be where we are on the issue of this very important bill. I expect now that going forward, there must be a timeline. Now, there is uncertainty because the law is not in place.

“We know as a matter of fact that before this January ends, we expect that the needful should be done. I want to assure you that the Nigerian workers are ready.

“We are a membership-based organisation; 12 million are registered with us and they can actually push a process.

“I want to assure you that between now and the 7th, we should be able to get something ready.

“We care so much about this issue and know that Nigerians are very passionate about having certainty about elections. Government is government for the people by the people, so allow the people to realise what they need to do to have credible leaders in place. This is what we expect.”

Professor Jega asks Buhari to give nod to electoral bill

Recall that a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, at the event, called on President Buhari to give assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill on time.

Jega stated that INEC needs the law in place to begin serious preparations for the 2023 elections. He admitted that some issues in the bill need clarification, but added that other aspects of the document deserve the president's nod.

Going back memory lane, the former INEC boss stated that since 2010, Nigeria has not had any notable improvement in its electoral laws.

Key resolutions from Yiaga Africa's citizens’ townhall released

Legit.ng had earlier reported that seven key resolutions were released by the organisers of the townhall on Monday, January 17.

The organisers stated that the Electoral Bill 2021 reflect the wishes of Nigerians and key electoral stakeholders.

According to them, the bill will ensure a legal framework that promotes the use of technology and other innovations to stem electoral manipulation, strengthens INEC’s financial independence, and empowers the commission to reject falsified election results.

Source: Legit.ng