The signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari has been shifted to Friday, February 25

This piece of information was disclosed on Wednesday, February 23, by a source who is close to the presidency

The source who did not want to reveal his identity told newsmen that President Buhari will certainly honour the new date

There are indications that the date President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the amended Electoral Act Amendment Bill is Friday, February 25.

A source privy to the presidential information and updates confirmed the new date to Channels TV on Wednesday, February 23.

The president, according to the source, will honour the new date (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The same source affirmed that the president will honour the new date and do the needful.

As at the time of writing this report, President Buhari is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

PDP reveals what will happen in Nigeria if Buhari refuses to sign electoral bill

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had said that the delay in signing the electoral act amendment bill into law by Buhari was causing tension in the country.

This disclosure was made by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP publicity secretary, on Tuesday, February 22, at a media parley in Abuja.

The opposition party’s spokesman said the growing tension has the potential to cause violence, which might affect West Africa and other regions.

Ologunagba said Buhari’s refusal to sign the electoral act amendment bill constitutes an obstruction to the democratic principle of credible elections.

He added an electoral process that does not ensure free, fair and transparent transmission of election results from the polling units leads to unconstitutional change of government against the will of the people.

The opposition party called on Nigerians and civil society organisations (CSOs) to prevail on Buhari to sign the bill into law to avert an impending crisis in our country.

Practice what you preach, PDP blasts Buhari over delay in signing electoral act amendment bill

In a similar report, the PDP called on Buhari to quickly assent to the controversial Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The PDP said the continued delay in the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is against the will of the Nigerian people.

