The ruling APC has lost some of its influential members in Kwara state to the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections

Among the APC chieftains who just joined the PDP are a former deputy speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Abubakar Shuka Baba, and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Wure, an aide to minister Gbemisola

Speaking on behalf of others, Shuka Baba said they decided to join the PDP after the party zoned its 2023 governorship ticket to Kwara North

Kaima LGA, Kwara state - A former deputy speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abubakar Shuka Baba and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaima local government area has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Thisday, an aide to the minister of transport (state), Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Wure, also dumped the APC for the PDP.

Others who left the APC for the opposition party are former chairman of Kaima LGA, Alhaji Haliru Madugu; former vice chairman of the LGA, Alhaji Usman Yusuf, and Alhaji Dantalo Yaro.

Legit.ng gathers that many members of the APC in Womi/Ayaki ward in Moro LGA of the state have also defected to the PDP.

Why we defected to the PDP - Shuka Baba

At the event organised to welcome them on Sunday, February 20, the leader of the decamped members of the APC, Hon. Shuka Baba, said they decided to join PDP so as to work with other members of the party following the zoning of governorship ticket of the party to Kwara North senatorial district in 2023.

He said they would mobilise the people of the zone so as to win the election, as the people of the area have been deprived for over past years from ruling the state.

His words:

“We have resolved that any political parties that zoned its governorship ticket in the next elections would be joined, and that is what are doing here today in Kaima.”

He, therefore, said they would join hands with the leaders of the PDP to wrest power from APC in the next elections in the state.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the state Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, the four governorship aspirants of the PDP from the Kwara North senatorial district said they should see their return to PDP as home coming.

2023: Ex-defence chief, over 5,000 APC members defect to PDP

In another related development, Rear Admiral Thomas Lokoson, a former commandant of the National Defence College, Abuja, has dumped the APC for the PDP in Bayelsa state.

The former defence chief defected to the PDP alongside over 5,000 APC chieftains and members.

Lokoson said he returned to the PDP, his former party because of the quality of trust that Governor Douri Diri had demonstrated in his leadership style in the state.

Source: Legit.ng