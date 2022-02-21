Bola Tinubu has reacted to Governor Gboyega Oyetola's victory as the winner of the just-concluded Osun APC primary election

The former governor of Lagos state congratulated Oyetola, saying the victory is a testament to his sterling performance

Tinubu in a statement on Monday, February 21, also commended the election process which led to Oyetola's emergence as APC's flagbearer

All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Gboyega Oyetola on winning the party's gubernatorial ticket for Osun state.

This was revealed in a congratulatory message to the Osun state governor released on Monday, February 21, The Cable reports.

Bola Tinubu has congratulated the governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola over his victory in the APC governorship primary. Photo credit

Source: Facebook

According to the presidential aspirant, Oyetola’s victory is a testament to his “sterling performance” in the southwest state.

He said:

“This victory is truly earned. You deserve it, Your Excellency. Let me also congratulate the governor and all security officers deployed for the poll for creating the environment which enabled the direct primary election to be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of violence."

In another report by TVC News, the former Lagos state governor congratulated the chairman of the governorship primaries committee and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq.

He also commended the security agents for ensuring that party members were able to exercise their franchise under a peaceful atmosphere.

While hailing the other aspirants Moshood Adeoti and Honourable Lasun Yusuff for exercising their democratic franchise, Tinu urged Oyetola to extend hands of fellowship to all those who vied for the ticket with him to ensure the party goes into the governorship election as a united family.

Osun APC decides: Oyetola defeats Aregbesola's aspirant in governorship primary

Recall that Oyetola won the governorship primary of the APC ahead of the July 16 poll.

The governor polled 221,169 votes to defeat Moshood Adeoti, a former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), and Lasun Yusuff, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

The chairman of the committee that conducted the poll, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara state, declared Oyetola the winner at the APC secretariat in Osogbo where votes from the 30 local government areas of the state were collated.

Osun 2022: Former minister hails Oyetola on APC primary victory, sends powerful message to party’s leaders

Meanwhile, former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan, congratulated Oyetola over his victory at the governorship primary of the APC held on Saturday, February 19 across the state.

The ruling APC adoped Option A4 otherwise known as direct primary to elect the candidate who would become its standard bearer for the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking on Oyetola's victory, the former minister in statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng, commended all the stakeholders who worked for the success of the primary election.

