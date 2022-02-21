A faction of the APC in Osun state loyal to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said its members won’t hastily dump the party

The group made the disclosure after Governor Adegboyega Oyetola defeated its candidate, former SSG, Moshood Adeoti at the governorship primary

The state secretary of the faction, Lani Baderinwa, on Sunday, February 20, said the group had predicted all that played out during the primary

Following the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, a faction loyal to the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has sent an important message to the party.

The group on Sunday, February 20, said despite the alleged manipulation of the exercise, its members will remain in the ruling party, The Punch reports.

Recall that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola won the governorship primary of the ruling party ahead of the July 16 poll.

Oyetola polled 221,169 votes to defeat Moshood Adeoti, a former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), and Lasun Yusuff, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Lani Baderinwa, the state secretary of the faction, speaking to the news publication said the group had predicted all that played out during the primary.

According to Baderinwa, the faction had expressed concern over the non-availability of the party register that was used for the congress a few hours to the primary.

He said:

“We had predicted what happened yesterday (Saturday). We knew that was going to happen. But the good thing is that we were able to stand up and be counted despite the fact that we saw a lot of underhand things done to undermine our coming to voting centres."

Widespread irregularities

In another report by The Cable, the faction led byAregbesola alleged “widespread irregularities” during the party’s governorship primary election on Saturday, February 19.

The faction described the election as a fraudulent process to favour Oyetola. The spokesperson of the Aregbesola faction, Abiodun Agboola said it got verified information” that “there is no record and result sheets in any of the 332 wards of the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Agboola further alleged that “the figure declared for Oyetola was highly inflated in the affected wards”. The group condemned the exercise calling it a sham.

Aregbesola loses ward to Governor Oyetola

