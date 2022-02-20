Civil society organisations have reacted angrily to the delay on the new Electoral Act Amendment Bill

About twenty-six groups have threatened mass action if the president refused to sign the bill between now and Tuesday, February 22

Meanwhile, the president earlier declined assent to the bill, citing concerns over the recommendation of direct primaries for political parties

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to sign the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

This call was made by 26 civil society organisations, who have resolved to embark on a protest on Tuesday, February 22, if the president fails to give assent to the bill in two days.

The Punch reports that the coalition urged its partners to converge on the Unity Fountain, Abuja, for the demonstration.

The CSOs statement

The CSOs in a statement on Saturday, February 19, by the Media Officer of Yiaga Africa, Moshood, urged citizens across the nation to call on President Buhari to act on this matter of urgent national importance, PM News added.

Meanwhile, the president has not shown any significant sign of signing the reworked bill 20 days after it was transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

