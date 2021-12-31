In the view of Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the legislature does not always have to agree with the executive on all issues

Lawan made this remark in reply to questions on President Muhammadu Buhari's comment on the adjustments made in the 2022 budget

The Senate boss, however, noted that President Buhari is impressed with the outcome of the adjustments

Abuja - The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has stated that the National Assembly did nothing wrong to adjust the 2022 budget.

Lawan said this while responding to correspondents' question on President Muhammadu Buhari's reservations on the adjustment by lawmakers in the budget, Daily Nigerian reports.

Lawan said the president is pleased with the works of lawmakers (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

He noted that the legislature does not necessarily have to agree with the president on every issue, adding that what is most important is that Buhari is pleased with the outcome of the work done, Nigerian Tribune added.

Lawan said:

“I think the most important thing is, the president is happy with majority of what the National Assembly has done and that is the most critical thing that we need to focus on.

“As for the observations the president raised, this is a natural and logical tendency between the executive and the legislature.

“Sometimes, our views on certain issues may not be necessarily the same kind of views that the executive will have and hold on any particular matter."

Updated: Buhari signs 2022 budget to law, plans to spend all oil revenue on debt servicing

Earlier, President Buhari had signed into law the 2022 Appropriation Bill and the 2021 Finance Bill.

The President signed the documents in the Presidential Villa in the presence of Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

Speaking at the event, the President said the 2022 Budget, just signed into law, provides for aggregate expenditures of N17.127 trillion, an increase of N735.85 billion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total expenditure of N16.391 trillion.

The president explained that N186.53 billion of the increase however came from additional critical expenditures that he had authorised the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning to forward to the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng