Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission wants everything intact to ensure a smooth exercise

This is so as the nation's electoral body has highlighted the main reason why the amended electoral bill should be passed in earnest

INEC made this disclosure during a 2-day workshop organised by the European Centre for Electoral Support and the European Union

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has urged both chambers of the National Assembly to harmonize and expedite action in the passage of the amended electoral bill.

According to the electoral body, the speedy passage of the bill is necessary, in order to provide it with a framework to organize its activities ahead of the 2023 general election, Leadership reports.

The national commissioner, Information and Voter Education (IVEC), Barr. Festus Okoye, made the call in Asaba, Delta state, during a two-day capacity building workshop for Heads of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) and Public Affairs Officers of INEC from the 17 southern states of Nigeria.

Reason for the speedy passage

Okoye said there is a provision in the proposed law for 360 days’ notice of elections before the commencement of polls.

He said:

“And you know INEC has already fixed February 18, 2023 as date of election, so when you count backwards, you will see that there is a limited time within which we have to give the notice of election based on the new bill."

Professor Jega asks Buhari to give nod to electoral bill

Recall that a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, at the citizens' townhall, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill on time.

Jega stated that INEC needs the law in place to begin serious preparations for the 2023 elections.

He admitted that some issues in the bill need clarification, but added that other aspects of the document deserve the president's nod.

Going back memory lane, the former INEC boss stated that since 2010, Nigeria has not had any notable improvement in its electoral laws.

