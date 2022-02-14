Zoning has continued to generate mixed reactions from politicians, analysts and others in the polity

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kassim Afegbua, an ex-commissioner has sent faulted Atiku Abubakar's position on zoning

While reacting, Afegbua called out the PDP chieftain, to be honest in his opinion while stating that Atiku quit the stage for a candidate of the southern region to take over

A former Edo state commissioner for information, Kassim Afegbua, on Sunday, February 13, urged him to speak the truth in respect of zoning as enshrined in the constitution of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Vanguard reports that Afegbua was reacting to comments credited to the former vice president that zoning of the presidential ticket was not enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The ex-commissioner, earlier, advised Atiku to quit partisan politics on account of old age, reiterated yesterday his stand that the former VP quit the stage for a presidential candidate of southern extraction.

Afegbua noted that the Buhari government has observed the principle of zoning positions to create some level of balance. Photo credit: BarristerNG

Source: Facebook

Afegbua in a statement, said:

“For selfish and egocentric reasons, I have read some aspirants talking about the absence of zoning in the Nigeria constitution. In order to serve their selfish end and contest the 2023 presidential election against the run of play, they have resorted to making references to the 1999 constitution to support their weak argument against zoning of political offices.

“It must be stated unequivocally that zoning means the same thing as federal character, which is expressly captured in the 1999 constitution."

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

My People are not happy with you, Nigerian governor tells Atiku

Governor Ortom has revealed to Abubakar why the residents of Benue state are not happy with him.

According to Ortom, Atiku was not available when they needed his assistance at the time they were under attack by Fulani Herdsmen.

The influential PDP chieftain hinted further that his people would extend their full support to a leader that stands behind them in turbulent times.

Source: Legit.ng