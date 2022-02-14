Reactions have continued to trail the recent comment of former VP Atiku Abubakar regarding zoning in 2023

Recent, the Pan Niger Delta Forum has attacked Abubakar over his take on the issue while noting that Zoning during elections cannot and should not be taken for granted

Earlier, the VP while speaking at a meeting with members of a group, who were on a solidarity visit at his residence in Abuja on Friday, said zoning was unconstitutional

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), says zoning and rotation of key political positions cannot be discarded in Nigeria.

PANDEF’s position came in as a reaction to a claim by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, that the country’s constitution does not recognise zoning, The Punch reports.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Monday, February 14.

Atiku is being attacked in the polity for saying zoning is unconstitutional. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Meanwhile, Atiku had earlier while speaking at a meeting with members of a group, ‘Let’s Fix Nigeria’, last Thursday, faulted the call on the Peoples Democratic Party to zone its presidential ticket to a particular region of the country.

However, PANDEF national publicity secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, said that Atiku’s claim was not justified given the prevailing circumstances in the country.

He said:

“Truth is, the narrative that there is no zoning in the nation’s Constitution is a conscienceless mockery of our democratic evolution, and indeed, the country’s constitution.

“It bears underscoring that Nigeria’s Constitution, though flawed, has ample provisions that emphasize inclusiveness, fairness, and equity."

The group further calls on all political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South; any political party that does otherwise shall not have our support in 2023.

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

My People are not happy with you, Ortom tells Atiku

Governor Ortom has revealed to Abubakar why the residents of Benue state are not happy with him.

According to Ortom, Atiku was not available when they needed his assistance at the time they were under attack by Fulani Herdsmen.

The influential PDP chieftain hinted further that his people would extend their full support to a leader that stands behind them in turbulent times.

