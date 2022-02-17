A 102-year-old woman has declared her intention to contest for the number one position in the country and occupy the Aso Rock Villa

The woman identified as Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche is the founder of the ‘Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria and is from Anambra state

Ezeanyaeche disclosed that she is getting ready for the contest, saying she has good plans for Nigeria

The 2023 presidential election in Nigeria is getting more interesting as one more person has thrown her hat into the ring.

She is no other person than 102-year-old Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche who is the founder of Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria.

Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, 102, says she will set the pace for the 2023 presidential elections. Photo credit: NTA News

I'm ready to contest and set the pace

The senior citizen who is also called Mama Africa, and Living Legend made her political intention known when she visited the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to reports by NTA, the woman said she is ready to contest and set the pace for the election if other Nigerians are shying away from political participation.

Social media users react

When the video was reshared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it generated a lot of reactions. Some are captured below:

@sohigh_xy said:

"Of course she can! Na her age mates full villa. Mama u have my vote."

@elizbeth_micheal

"It is finished!! Mama we are behind you."

@uncommonqueen wrote:

"Na this woman I want Vote.... Which Party she dey?"

@onismate commented:

"Yes ooo.. She is within her rights to contest and be voted for."

@i_am_zorah remarked:

"I think Nigeria as a country should have it own reality show."

