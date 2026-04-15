Barrister Henry Chibuike Ugwu, a lawyer who left Nigeria for the United States, has been sworn in as an attorney in the state of Florida

The legal practitioner, who became a Juris Doctor (JD) graduate of Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2025, now has a dual license in Nigeria and Florida

Apart from being sworn in as a Florida attorney, Barrister Henry would subsequently be the Assistant State Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit

A Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Henry Chibuike Ugwu, has been sworn in as an attorney in Florida.

The barrister broke the news on X on April 14 and shared pictures from the historic ceremony.

Barrister Henry Chibuike Ugwu is now an attorney in Florida. Photo Credit: @HenryUgwuEsq

Source: Twitter

Implications of Nigerian becoming attorney in Florida

In his tweet, Barrister Henry appreciated God and his family, describing his swearing in as a special moment for him.

Barrister Henry further stated that he would subsequently be the Assistant State Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit.

The legal practitioner, who became a Juris Doctor (JD) graduate of Indiana University Maurer School of Law in May 2025, is now dual licensed in Nigeria and Florida.

"Grateful to God and my family.

"Truly a special moment being sworn in as an Attorney in Florida and subsequently as an Assistant States Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit.

"Dual licensed in Nigeria and Florida, and proud of the journey," he tweeted.

Being an attorney in Florida means that Barrister Henry is a licensed legal professional authorised by the Florida Supreme Court to practice law, provide legal advice, and represent clients in court.

However, one must have graduated from an accredited law school, passed the rigorous Florida Bar Examination, and undergone a strict background check before being sworn in as an attorney of Florida.

Barrister Henry Chibuike Ugwu has emerged as a Florida attorney and subsequently the Assistant State Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit. Photo Credit: @HenryUgwuEsq

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

New Florida attorney celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Florida attorney's tweet below:

@OYEDEJI said:

"Congratulations. Attainment is easier than sustainance. May God help you and I beg that you please be a good Ambassador of Nigeria and Africa. You know that your every move will be scrutinised, being black. Please prove your detractors wrong by having a scandal-free career."

@GhostMedia247 said:

"May God give you the strength to start and finish it in his glory. Remain steadfast in truth, and in the end you will be celebrated once again."

@tok2ward said:

"Congratulations the law. This your achievement is telling us that, we can break through in any land irrespective of our backgrounds. We're proud of you ezigbo mmadu. More heights to attain."

@livingmik said:

"I looked closely at the brooch pin on you bearing the Nigerian flag. You now have more leverage to align to a different identity and yet choose not to. It takes a level of awareness and boldness to stick to your root irrespective of what the odds are. Congratulations. May you keep rising."

@Ugoobi10 said:

"I am super proud of you boss. You are just getting started. More heights awaits you."

@Izusixtus said:

"Congratulations ezigbo mmadụ. May God continue to take you higher."

@IkeGod_ said:

"Congratulations, Odogwu nwoke. Wishing you the very best in your new role."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer had expressed his excitement after a top American university offered him admission.

Nigerian lawyer shares job she does abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lawyer who relocated to the UK had shared the kind of job she does abroad.

The lawyer had relocated overseas, but did not continue with the practice of her profession, at least for the moment.

In a TikTok post, the lawyer, @gee87849, said she works as a care assistant in the UK. She humorously wondered how she would explain to people that she is a lawyer back in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng