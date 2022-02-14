Nigeria's Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has stated his position regarding the current state of the nation

According to Lawan, the Buhari-APC led administration is working tirelessly to clean up PDP's mess

He made this disclosure on Sunday in Lagos at the fifth edition of the empowerment programme of Senator Solomon Adeola who is representing Lagos West Senatorial District

The president of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, February 13, addressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to borrow money for infrastructural development.

According to Lawan, the current administration is still cleaning up the mess of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2015, Vanguard reports.

This assertion was made following criticism by the lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who lampooned the Buhari government, saying its major achievement in the last seven years has been massive corruption in the system.

Ahmad Lawan has urged Nigerians to continue to entrust the affairs of the country to the APC. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Senator Lawan, who spoke at the 5th edition of the Senator Olamilekan Solomon Lagos West Senatorial District’s Town Hall meeting and Empowerment programme, said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, had no option but to borrow money for the development of infrastructure because money for projects disappeared during PDP administration.

He said:

“PDP will tell you that something is funny about APC administration at the national level. But they (PDP) ruled Nigeria for about 16 years and all they did was to leave or bequeath so many challenges for us in 2015.

On why the Federal Government will continue to take loans for infrastructure, he said:

“When someone will tell you that the APC administration only take loans or borrow money, but the same people had 16 years of so many resources and you did very little infrastructure in the country, the money disappeared.

“The APC options are limited but one option that is not on the table is not to do anything at all, or because you don’t have the money you shouldn’t develop your country?

“The government at the national level is responsible and responsive.”

