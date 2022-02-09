Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is interested in his party, the PDP winning in the forthcoming general elections

Ahead of 2023, the PDP chieftain Wike has urged the party faithful to focus more on the unity of the party now so as to achieve their desired aim

The governor made this disclosure when he joined ex-governor Jonah Jang's trial at the Plateau state High Court in Jos

Plateau state- Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has tasked members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to set aside their political ambitions and focus on repositioning the party.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that Wike made this position known on Wednesday, February 9, when he stormed the Plateau State High Court in solidarity with a former governor of the state, Jonah Jang.

Speaking with newsmen within the Court premises, the governor said he was in the state in solidarity with Senator John Jang being a leader of the party at the state and the national level and also to unite Jang and Senator Jeremiah Useini.

Governor Wike wants the PDP to take over the helms of affairs in 2023. Photo credit: Rivers State Government House

Source: Facebook

He said:

“We have the material but what we are contending now is everybody must come together make sacrifices and see how we can move forward.

“Nigerians are waiting for PDP, Nigeria is bleeding, Plateau State is not an exception, it is not about Christians or Muslims, it is not about North or South, the killings, the insecurity, the hardship and poverty is everywhere. We are more concerned about the insecurity in Nigeria, the only hope Nigeria has now is PDP and so it requires collective efforts of everybody. If we don’t work as a team, Nigerians will not be happy.”

“Every individual has to keep his aspiration and focus on how the party will be united to salvage the country to salvage Plateau State."

The Punch reports that Jonah who was arraigned at the court sitting in Jos, Plateau state capital city is facing trial alongside Yusuf Pam a former cashier in the office of the secretary to the government of the state.

