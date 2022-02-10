Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's name has continued to dominate the 2023 presidency discourse even though he has not declared interest

Kayode Ajulo, a former national secretary of the Labour Party, said most APC and PDP governors are backing him to succeed President Buhari

The politician also advised the APC to field the vice president as its presidential candidate, saying he is the best marketable

Kayode Ajulo, a former national secretary of the Labour Party, says most governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are backing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to become president in 2023.

In a Channels TV interview aired in Wednesday, February 9, Ajulo said Osinbajo has performed exceedingly well within the last seven years in office to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kayode Ajulo, a former national secretary of the Labour Party, alleged that most APC and PDP governors want VP Yemi Osinbajo as president in 2023. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

According to him, nobody has been able to find fault in Osinbajo, reiterating that he should be the next president.

Ajulo also called on the APC to consider the vice president for the position.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said Osinbajo is the only person seen as the best marketable candidate if the ruling party is serious about winning the 2023 presidential election, the

His words:

“We need to distinguish the office of the Vice President and the personality of Professor Yemi Osinbajo. As it is, his running for this election is non-negotiable.

“I can say that authoritatively and I think those in the presidency are listening. He has that fundamental right of the first refusal to that ticket, particularly being the vice president of the country.

“If he can be Vice President for so long, he should be the next President. I want to believe that the leadership of the party should believe that that is the position.

“Most of the governors in APC and PDP are even supporting the aspiration of the Vice President, this is so clear.”

2023 presidency: Osinbajo debunks media reports

Despite the mounting pressures on the vice president, he has not declared in interest in the 2023 presidential race.

On Monday, February 7, Osinbajo denied reports that he plans to declare his intention to run for president ahead of the 2023 elections after the APC convention slated for February 26, 2021.

Laolu Akande, the VP's media aide, said the reports are false and speculative.

He added that any information on the action of the Vice President would come directly from his office and not the press.

2023 presidency: Will Osinbajo Contest against Tinubu? APC chieftain speaks

In another report, a chieftain of the APC, Daniel Bwala, on Tuesday, February 8, said that vice president Osinbajo will not be contesting against the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu, at the 2023 general elections.

Bwala claimed the vice president is not interested in vying for the number one seat in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said he is aware there is some atom of wisdom in the vice president not contesting for the presidency even as he (Osinbajo) ensures that any attempt at suggesting such is whittled down.

Source: Legit.ng