The national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwa have been chosen as best candidates for 2023 presidency.

Vanguard reports that a political group, The Diaspora Support, comprising of thousands of Nigerians in Diaspora made the disclosure after meeting in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The group said that the trio were unbeatable with respect to security, development, economy and the 2023 general elections, with a view to working to ensure the emergence of a credible leadership that will reposition Nigeria for desired growth and greatness.

Leaders of the group were Hon Yunana Shibkau,Convener, Hon Osamudiamen Aghedo, Head strategy and International Mobilization ,Osamudiamen Aghedo and Prince Madiba Ibrahim Lapinni, Head, Nigeria’s Strategy and Mobilization.

In a statement issued to journalists on Friday, they noted with regrets how the country has allegedly, “rapidly declined in standard of living, occasioned by galloping inflation, that had deepened the poverty of the people and multiplied their miseries in the process.”

After return from APC consultation in UK, Tinubu visits ex-presidential aspirant

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tinubu on Tuesday, February 8, visited Ben Murray-Bruce at Yaba, Lagos, following the death of his mother, Margaret Murray-Bruce.

Tinubu's condolence visit came about a day after his return from the United Kingdom (UK) where he consulted with APC stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on the life and times of the late nonagenarian, Tinubu said she was a great woman whose kindness, candor, sense of commitment, loyalty, and history is worth celebrating.

2023: Powerful northern leader dumps Atiku, backs Tambuwal for presidency

In a related development, former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa said that Tambuwal is the right man to be made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Bafarawa made this declaration on Tuesday, February 8, during Tambuwal's recent visit to Kebbi to meet with PDP stakeholders on his presidential ambition.

The former governor maintained that the aspirant has the capacity to emerge as President Buhari's successor, going by his experience in all arms and levels of government.

