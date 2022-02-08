The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the PDP to forget about winning the 2023 presidential election without unity

Governor Wike on Monday, February 7, stated that the PDP should first deal with the issue of unity before planning to wrest power from the APC

Wike opined that beyond the question of zoning, the party must be united to ensure its victory in 2023

Kaduna - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains and leaders to unite and form a formidable force ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Wike who was in Kaduna to visit Senator Ahmed Makarfi on Monday, February 7, said the most important need for the PDP in the forthcoming election is not about reclaiming power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reports.

Wike said without unity, nothing else can ensure the PDP's victory in 2023 (Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike)

The fiery and outspoken governor added that the issue is also not about zoning the presidential ticket to any region.

In his view, what the opposition party desperately needs at this time is unity from all stakeholders and members to work together and save Nigeria from the clutch of the APC.

Governor Wike made it plain that without a united front, the PDP might as well forget about taking back the presidency in 2023

He believes that Nigeria is profusely bleeding in the hands of the current administration and that the country is looking up to the PDP for rescue and salvation, The Sun added.

His words:

“This is not about who wants to run for presidency, that is not the issue. Who wants to zone presidency; that is not the issue at all. The issue here is all of you as a matter of duty must be united. If you like, zone presidency to the West, if you are not united, can you win election?”

“Nigeria is bleeding and so, if we are not united Nigeria will not forgive us because every Nigerian is hoping that PDP must come and stop this bleeding. And we require everybody.

“Nigeria as a nation desperately in need of rescue from the APC...all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly members of the PDP must come together and wrest power from the APC in 2023."

