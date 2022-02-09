Ex-governor Jonah Jang's trial commenced on Tuesday, February 9, at the Plateau state High Court in Jos

The former governor was joined by the Nyesom Wike of Rivers state who arrived at the court premises in the company of some Peoples Democratic Party chieftain

Governor Wike's arrival was announced by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who is the counsel representing Jang

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, February 9, was at the Plateau State High Court in solidarity with a former governor of the state, Jonah Jang.

The Punch reports that Jonah who was arraigned at the court sitting in Jos, Plateau state capital city is facing trial alongside Yusuf Pam a former cashier in the office of the secretary to the government of the state.

Ex-governor Jonah Jang is facing trial at the Plateau state High Court Photo: Rivers state government House and Jonah Jang

Source: UGC

The duo has been accused of financial crimes to the tune of N6.3 billion by Nigeria's anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the report, the accused persons were brought before the court presided by Justice Christy Dabup.

Jang and Pan first arraigned in 2018

Leadership reports that Jang and Pam were first arraigned before Justice Daniel Longji of the same court in March 2018.

The duo was arraigned on a 17-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds.

Jang and Pam however pleaded not guilty to the charges against them leading to the reassignment of the case to the new judge following the former's retirement

Wearing a dark blue suit with a white shirt, Wike arrived at the court premises at about 9.30 am.

The governor was at the court in the company of the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While addressing the court, Jang's lawyer, Mike Ozekhome told the judge that Wike was present to witness the trial of his client.

Source: Legit.ng