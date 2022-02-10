The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has advised some PDP governors against contesting for federal positions, vowing that they will not get such seats

MURIC said the listed governors are Muslim haters and have been blacklisted from getting federal positions

Darius Ishaku of Taraba state and his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde, are among the listed governors

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors of being Muslim-haters, a report by PM News stated.

The group in a statemen signed by it’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola and released on Wednesday, February 9, said the governors should not attempt to contest for any federal position because they have been blacklisted and will "never get there.”

MURIC, as Islamic group, has accused some PDP governors of taking anti-Muslim actions. Photo credits: @seyiamakinde, @GovSamuelOrtom, @GovWike, @IshakuDarius

Source: Twitter

The PDP governors listed by MURIC are:

Governor Darius Ishaku, Taraba state Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers state Governor Samuel Ortom, Benue state Governor Seyi Makinde, Oyo state

Governor Ishaku accused of sacking Muslim workers

According to MURIC, Governor Ishaku of Taraba state sacked Muslim workers without following due process and replaced them with his Christian brethren.

The group said it backed the allegation by the Taraba Muslim Council that Governor Ishaku was marginalizing Muslims.

Citing an example, MURIC accused the Taraba governor of sacking Mallam Nasiru Audu Baba as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Taraba Microfinance Bank Limited without any reason and against the advice of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group said a Christian woman was appointed in his place, Sahara Reporters also stated.

The statement by MURIC read partly:

“MURIC’s advice to governors who are Muslim-haters like Ishaku, Ortom, Wike, and Seyi Makinde is that they should not attempt to occupy any federal office. We have blacklisted Muslim-haters and Nigerian Muslims will ensure that they never get there.”

Makinde: Those accusing me of hating Muslims have skeletons in their cupboards

Meanwhile, in a previous report, Governor Makinde said those accusing him of hating Muslims have skeletons in their cupboards.

Legit.ng gathered that Makinde made this known during a ceremony where he presented buses to Ansar-Ud-Deen society and Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Oyo state branches.

The Oyo governor noted that his administration is still interrogating details of the past deeds of some elements, adding that if such details are published some people would say he hates Muslims.

My state is running Jesus economy, Governor Wike boasts

In another report, Governor Nyesom Wike on Sunday, November 14, 2021, revealed why Rivers state is one of the wealthiest in the south-south.

Wike, during the fundraising service for the purchase of land by the Church of Christ in Nations, Port Harcourt, noted that the state runs what he calls the Jesus economy.

In a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike, who donated N30 million to the church said that his administration will not fail to support the ministry as it affected the spiritual and physical aspects of people.

Source: Legit.ng