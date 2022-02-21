Four governors within the All Progressives Congress have been accused of plans to scuttle the party's national convention

The allegation against the governors was made by former director-general of the Progressives Governors' Forum Salihu Lukman

According to Lukman, Governor Mala-Buni is working to ensure he single-handedly produces his preferred candidates for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections

Former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has alleged that four serving governors of the party are working against the national convention slated for February 26.

Lukman also alleged that the governors have reduced the majority of the members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC to mere observers.

Former PGF DG has alleged that Buni is working with other APC governors to scuttle the party's national convention Photo: Mai Mala-Buni

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Monday, February 21, and seen by Legit.ng, Lukman listed the culprits as the governors of Yobe state Mai Mala Buni, Kogi state Yahaya Bello, Imo state Hope Uzodinma and their Ogun counterpart Dapo Abiodun.

Lukman in his statement said that CECPC meetings hardly take place and even such occurs decisions taken by the members are hardly implemented.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former DG's statement specifically accused Mala-Buni of flagrant disregard to every known procedure mapped out for managing the affairs of the party.

Governor Buni alleged plan ahead of 2023 elections

He alleged that Buni only relates Bello, Uzodinma and Abiodun with the hope to retain his position as the chairman of the party up to the time of conducting the primary that will produce candidates for 2023 elections.

Lukman said:

"The other person who is also active in this political Ponzi scheme is the CECPC Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, who is also aspiring to emerge as the Akwa Ibom Governorship candidate of the APC for 2023 elections.

"Interestingly, perhaps except for His Excellency Dapo Abiodun, three of them - His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, His Excellency Yahaya Bello and His Excellency Hope Uzodinma - are all aspiring to become either presidential or vice presidential candidate."

Further alleging that Governor Buni is not being open about his ambition, Lukman said he (Mala-Buni) hope to personally organise a convention that would give him the opportunity to produce candidates for the 2023 general election.

He added:

"In the case of His Excellency Hope Uzodinma, he is being alleged to be aspiring to emerge as a Vice-Presidential candidate to a Northern candidate. Already, His Excellency Yahaya Bello has declared his aspiration to emerge as the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party."

For Abiodun, Lukman warns that the Ogun state governor has already been guaranteed a second term ticket and is hinging on that to ensure that Mala-Buni retains his power.

His words:

"Beyond guaranteeing His Excellency Dapo Abiodun second term ticket, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni has attempted to make similar offers to all first-term governors of APC.

"Some of these stories flying around are almost like tales by moonlight, but from every indication, they are true scripts being acted by His Excellency Mai Mala Bunu and his associates."

While calling on all committed leaders and members of the APC to initiate the process of disciplinary enquiry against the governors he called "dishonest leaders", Lukman said it is clear that Mai Mala Buni as opposed to organising a national convention by the party.

APC bigwigs raise alarm over alleged move to scuttle national convention

The proposed national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress slated for next Saturday seems to be hanging.

This is so as the stakeholders of the party are indecisive with the proposed date following the internal crisis rocking the APC.

Meanwhile, aspirants vying for various seats in the National Working Committee (NWC) are yet to pick up their nomination forms.

APC finally releases activities for national convention, says no position yet on zoning arrangement

The caretaker committee for the APC's national convention on Thursday, January 20, finally released the timetable for its highly anticipated national convention.

This was announced in a statement by the ruling party on Wednesday, January 19, after a meeting of its national leaders.

The party who will during the convention elect its national officers has refuted releasing any zoning arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng