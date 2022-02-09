The Independent National Electoral Commission has warned against the use of mobile phones and photographic materials during the FCT council elections

This warning was issued by the chairman of INEC at a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, February 8

Mahmood Yakubu also said that vote-buying and other forms of electoral misconduct would not be tolerated at the polling area

Voters and politicians alike have been warned against showcasing conducts contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act in the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory Council elections.

The Punch reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, February 8, warned that the commission would not tolerate any form of vote-buying or selling during the area council's elections.

INEC chairman has warned against the use of mobile phones and photographic materials at the polling cubicle Photo: INEC

The elections scheduled slated for Saturday, February 12, will take in the six area councils of the FCT - Abaji, Bwari, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje.

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja, the chairman of the commission, Yakubu Mahmood, warned political parties, their agents and voters to shun vote-trading or be ready to face the law.

Ban on use of mobile phones at PUs still in force

Yakubu also said that the use of mobile phones at polling units is prohibited as violators would be prosecuted.

The Sun reports that the INEC chairman said the ban on mobile phones and other photographic devices in the voting cubicle is still in force and must be strictly adhered to.

Yakubu said:

“I would like to reiterate that voter inducement in all forms, including vote-buying at polling units, is a violation of the law.

"The ban on the use of mobile phones and other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force."

Also, some of the candidates participating in the election who were present at the meeting promised to commit to a peaceful and violence-free election.

