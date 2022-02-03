All the aggrieved APC governorship aspirants in the forthcoming Ekiti election said they are not contemplating defection to other parties

The aspirants, however, vowed to challenge the primary election which produced Biodun Oyebanji as the winner, noting that they have filed petitions

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, one of the aspirants, said INEC records show that no valid primary election was conducted in Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The seven aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in the just concluded primary election in Ekiti have said they would not leave the ruling party in spite of their grievances.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Femi Bamisile, a member representing Ekiti South at the House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of others, said this on Wednesday, February 2, at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, Premium Times reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the aspirants alleged the breach of party’s constitution and vowed to address it politically and legally to serve as deterrent for future recurrence.

Bamidele addresses supporters

While addressing his campaign team across the 16 local government areas, Bamidele insisted on rejecting the outcome of the exercise which produced Biodun Oyebanji as the APC flagbearer for the June 18 election.

He said:

“None of us is contemplating defection from APC, this is our party. We have contributed so much to it from the days of Alliance for Democracy (AD).”

The senator, however, said as much as they would not dump the party, they would not hesitate to seek redress of the alleged electoral fraud perpetrated against them.

What we want is justice

Bamidele said rather than leave the APC, what he and other aggrieved aspirants want is justice, adding that they are waiting for the party's national leadership to take the right step.

His words:

“All we are asking for is justice. We are waiting for the national leadership to take the right step and this must start by them submitting a dummy name to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and use the two weeks window available as contained in the electoral act to do what is right in this matter.

“I can be quoted that the name that will be taken to INEC in Abuja will be dummy name, so those celebrating should do that in moderation.

“If it is part of their calculation that we will leave the party for them, they are making a mistake. We are still waiting for the national leadership on our collective position."

We have filed petitions

Senator Bamidele also noted that he and other aggrieved aspirants have filed petitions against the primary election.

He alleged that the exercise was hijacked with the distribution of election materials a day before, changing of collation centres and arbitrary appointment of officials to do Oyebanji’s biddings to compromise and subvert the will of the people.

He narrated how campaign managers, sponsors and promoters of Oyebanji were appointed and saddled with the responsibility as Returning Officers in the 16 LGAs for the exercise.

The senator added that "available INEC report shows that there was no voting, no valid primary election in Ekiti."

Bamisile cautions security agencies

Speaking on the matter, Bamisile warned the security agencies against threatening people with arrest over the APC governorship crisis, saying such will not work.

He said:

“This is our state, we are fighting for what we believe in, this is a democracy where everyone has the right to support whoever they like.

“Nobody should threaten us with arrest, the only thing they can do to stop us is to allow justice in our party."

